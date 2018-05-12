Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday pointed out internet extortion threats to some parliamentarians and citizens of which the police sought assistance from the intelligence agencies.

He was talking to a media during an inauguration ceremony of Forensic Investigation and Investigation of Offenses at a local hotel in Karachi on Friday.

He said that the security was provided to the VIPs following the recommendations of threat assessment while Farooq Sattar, Khowaja Izharul Haq, Mustafa Kamal and Afaq Ahmed have been provided proper security.

Talking about recent fire at City Court’s Malkhana, the IGP said that the report regarding the fire had been submitted to a court and no act of crime has been found into a fire. IGP Khawaja said that a threat assessment committee has been constituted following a suo moto notice taken by the apex court, adding that representatives of the Sindh police, intelligence agencies, home secretary and commissioners were the members of the committee and such committees have been formed on zonal and provincial levels and the police provided and withdrawn securities on the recommendations of the committee. State is responsible to provide the security to those have serious security threat but on the recommendation of threat assessment committee, he added.

He said no one would get the security without recommendation of committee.

“The extortion calls threats via internet from Afghanistan and Iran are being investigated from different angles with the help of spy agencies and such issues will be resolved soon,” he added.

Talking about the upcoming general elections, the all the political parties are going to contest the elections and he requested the political parties to adopt the political procedure so that the coming elections would be conducted peacefully. He said that there are usually serious in Ramazan and three thousand more trained strength of police force will join the Karachi police in the last phase of Ramazan and the Karachi police will work more effectively in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the Punjab’s Forensic Science Agency is a mega project and has latest and modern equipment but we could not establish such facility in Sindh, however, the Sindh police with the available resources and with the help of donors agency has established ballistics matching which is state of art which even Punjab does not have. He said that the work at the lab for the gas promote graph and explosive material will be started by the end of this month.

DIG Headquarters Sharjil Kharal is an author of Forensic Investigation Hand Book while Muhammad Akbar is an author of Investigation of offences, who started writing the books in 2011. IGP Sindh said that it is a proud for him that he is launching the two books of Sindh police. He said that these books will the criminal justice system as well as speedy and fair investigations and will also help the suspects in proving guilty and punish. He said that there is a massive change in responsibilities of police as compare to police about 20 years ago. He further said that these books will also be publishing in Urdu and other languages. Several serving and retired police officers also attended the ceremony.