Share:

FAISALABAD (PR): The 10th, 11th and 12th balloting of Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) for Faisalabad restaurants under the popular Amanat Scheme was conducted by Punjab Revenue Authority on Friday at a local hotel.

Chief guests, Mayor Faisalabad, Muhammad Razzaq Malik and chairman District Council Zahid Nazir attended the ceremony and overlooked the balloting and announced the names of the winners of the current balloting and distributed prizes including motor car, motor bike, Umrah ticket, etc among the winners of the previous balloting.

The chief guest Mayor Razzaq appreciated PRA for its effort in introducing such an innovative system for generating taxes and spreading tax awareness among the general public. He further stressed the need for the introduction of such smart innovative tax generating ideas where the authority receives taxes by restaurant owners on the pressure of the general public. He also instructed PRA to keep on working on the vision of the Chief Minster Shahbaz Sharif and showed his satisfaction on the progress made by PRA in such a short time period while assuring PRA his full support as and when required.

Member Legal Kamran Ahmed talked about the introduction of the new Electronic Invoice Monitoring System for hotels and courier services and the ongoing Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS). He also shed light on the various reforms taken by PRA including the inclusion of BOP as another tax collection center, introduction of E-Courts to facilitate its taxpayers, conducting of its senior & junior internship programs, introduction of tax clinics for various sectors, etc. He further reiterated his department’s future plans of expansion of its Invoice Monitoring System to other major cities of the provinces.