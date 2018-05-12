Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA from KP Nargis Ali, who hails from Peshawar, called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence in Islamabad on Friday and announced to join PML-Q.

On this occasion, PML-Q KP President Mehboobullah Jan and Women Wing President Mohtarma Farrukh Khan were also present.

Welcoming Nargis Ali in the PML fold, Ch Shujaat Hussain described it as an appreciable development.

He said that we have always served Pakistan and its people with good intention, are serving now and will InshaAllah continue doing so in future as well we want to unite all those having spirit of Pakistaniyet and Muslim League mind on one platform so that effective role is played for solving the problems confronting the country and the nation, for this purpose our doors are open. He expressed happiness over the fact that PML-Q is gaining strength and becoming active in KP with every passing day. Nargis Ali said that she is joining PML-Q on being impressed by its services to the people and sincerity in the past.