Share:

KHANEWAL - Farmers in the district do not seem interested in selling their wheat to Punjab Food Department as they are witnessed coming to the procurement centres to return gunny bags instead of bringing wheat.It has been learnt that as many as 14 wheat procurement centres have been set up across Khanewal district for the procurement of wheat. Punjab Food Department has set a target of 3060,000 wheat bags of 100kg from the district, but so far the district food department is unable to procure 300,000 bags.It has also been learnt that due to rains in the area, the quality of wheat is low and per acre yield is much lower than previous years due to the shortage of water.