KHANEWAL-Farmers in the district do not seem interested in selling their wheat to Punjab Food Department as they are witnessed coming to the procurement centres to return gunny bags instead of bringing wheat.

It has been learnt that as many as 14 wheat procurement centres have been set up across Khanewal district for the procurement of wheat. Punjab Food Department has set a target of 3060,000 wheat bags of 100kg from the district, but so far the district food department is unable to procure 300,000 bags.

It has also been learnt that due to rains in the area, the quality of wheat is low and per acre yield is much lower than previous years due to the shortage of water. Price of wheat in private sector and of food department is almost same. So, the farmers are no more interested in selling their wheat to food department. Another factor is that the quality of wheat is very low, so it does not meet the standard of the food department.

Therefore, farmers are coming to wheat procurement centres to return gunny bags instead of bringing wheat.

NO COMPROMISE ON FOODSTUFFS QUALITY

There would be no compromise on the quality and prices of items being sold in Ramazan, said Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch. He directed the price magistrates and assistant commissioners concerned to keep checking the prices as well as the quality of foodstuffs. He said that people would be provided best quality foodstuff during the month of Ramazan. He said that officials concerned would keep monitoring the prices of daily-use items so that no one could fleece the customers.