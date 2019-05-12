Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

In a statement the SAPM said that the enemies of Pakistan’s development and progress would never succeed in their unholy designs. She said that the nation was proud of its martyrs and pays salute to their courage and valour.

She said the nation was united against the scourge of terrorism which would be completely defeated with the grace of Allah Almighty.

She also prayed for early recovery of the injured.