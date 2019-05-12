Share:

KASUR-Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Saturday arrived at Mustafabad at the house of Head Constable Shahid Nazir- an Elite Force cop who was martyred in the bomb blast outside Data Darbar Lahore.

The IG condoled with the bereaved family of the martyr. He termed the martyr’s family his own family, saying that solving their problems was his personal duty.

He also paid glowing tributes to the martyr, saying that the government had taken effective measures for the welfare of the families of those martyred in Lahore blast.

He said that Shahid Nazir like brave policemen were a valuable asset to the police department, adding that Punjab Police’s efforts for peace maintenance were laudable.

The IG said that all-out efforts would be made for a solution to the problems faced by the martyrs’ families, adding that the police would spare no effort for the protection of public lives and properties.

Later, during a media talk, the IG said that the police were investigating the matter, and the culprits would be dealt with sternly. He said that investigation was underway for now, adding “Media will be updated as soon as investigations are completed.” He said that all departments were working in coordination with each other, adding “We want to dig out who is behind the attack.”

He termed the martyrs heroes, and announced Rs10 million for the families of the martyred policemen. He also announced a house of Rs10.3 million, and a seven-marla plot for the family. He said that the martyr’s widow would receive his salary till 60 years of age, adding that his children would also receive Rs20,000 per month.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) B A Nasir also arrived at the house of Shahid Nazir. He condoled with the bereaved family and assured them of full assistance by the police department. Earlier, the CCPO also visited the house of Constable Saddam Hussain at Ansari Town. Kasur DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani accompanied him. Talking to the family of the martyr, he said that Saddam Hussain had set an example of dutifulness. Rustam Ali Khan, father of the martyred policeman, said that he was proud of his son. “I am so pleased that he has sacrificed his life protecting the lives and belongings of people,” he added.