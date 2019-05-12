Share:

The University of Turbat is the only university of Makran division and it provides a wonderful opportunity for the students of entire Makran to get higher education at their doorsteps.

It is unfortunate that the physics departments are not available in Here, I am the student of 2nd year in Atta Shad Degree College Turbat after college I planned to join physics department in University of Turbat but unfortunately, the physics department is not there.

I am not that much rich to join another university because I am poor I cannot afford costly education in another university.

I highly requested the government of Balochistan and Pakistan that take a solid step in order to provide the physics department at the University of Turbat. It`s about time to introduce modern subjects including physics which can lead to research and etc.

AQIB DAD,

Turbat, April 19.