Security Forces have completed clearance operation at Pearl Continental hotel Gwadar.

According to ISPR, all three terrorists have been killed and their bodies are held for identification.

During operation, five individuals embraced Shahadat including four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier.

Six individuals were injured including two each Army Captains, Pakistan Navy soldiers and hotel employees.

Terrorists had attempted entry into the hotel aimed at targeting or taking hostage the guests present there.

A security guard at entry challenged terrorists denying them entry into the main hall and terrorists went to staircase leading to upper floors.

Terrorists opened fire resulting in the martyrdom of security guard Zahoor.

Terrorists kept firing indiscriminately while going to stairs resulting into martyrdom of three more hotel employees, Farhad, Bilawal and Awais while two got injured.

Quick Reaction Forces of Army, Navy and Police immediately reached the spot, secured guests and staff present in the hotel and restricted terrorists within the corridor of the fourth floor.

After ensuring safe evacuation of guests and staff, clearance operation was launched to take on terrorists.

Meanwhile, terrorists had made Close Circuit TV cameras dysfunctional and planted Improvised Explosive Devices on all entry points leading to fourth floor.

DG ISPR thanks entire media for responsible reporting and coverage of operation.

He said this actually denied terrorists possible live updates thus facilitated security forces in smooth execution of the operation.