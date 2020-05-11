Share:

With every passing day, India is becoming more belligerent against its neighbours. Encouraged by the major powers to assume the role of hegemon in the region, India is trying to settle its territorial claims through aggression. But its attempts to antagonise all around it will only lead to its own plans unravelling.

After the latest spat with Pakistan alongside transgressions on the Line of Control, India has now drummed up conflict with both China and Nepal on their shared boundaries. A scuffle broke out between Indian and Chinese army near Naku La in Sikkim on Sunday yet again, which stems from India’s failure to accept the border on the Chinese side as well. But these two incidents were not enough. India’s next target was Nepal, whose territory the New Delhi wants to occupy. Under the garb of facilitating Hindu pilgrims, New Delhi’s territorial greed is too visible.

Belligerence, violation of international law, and persistent hostile behaviour towards its neighbours define Modi’s India. India’s greed for gaining more territory has increased manifold since Modi has come to power. It is not just Pakistan that has territorial disputes with India. China too has fought a war with India over territory. Likewise, Nepal is the latest affected country that is reminding India time and again to stop intruding in its terrain. When a country’s neighbours all have a complaint stemming from the same issue – the encroachment or illegal occupation of land, the problem lies with the country itself. The Indian state is an expert at pointing fingers, but currently its actions have convincingly identified it as the culprit instead.

The peace of the region has been compromised thanks to India’s aggressive posturing and silence of the international community. If the global powers want a peaceful South Asia, then they must pressurise India to sit together with its neighbours to sort out disputes. But if New Delhi wants to carry on like this, then the other countries and international institutions should consider blacklisting a permanently problematic state. The fact that three bordering countries have problems with India on the boundary speaks volumes about where the issue truly lies.