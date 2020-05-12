Share:

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Sanaullah Ab­basi has said that the provincial police have rendered numerous sac­rifices to protect the lives and properties of the people in the war against terrorism and he feels proud to lead this valiant force the province.

Talking to The Nation here yesterday, Abba­si said that after FATA merger in KP the respon­sibilities of police have further increased and in this connection ef­forts are being made to streamline the overall process of Levies merger in KP police.

He said that in the first phase out of 29,000 a total of 22,000 Levies forces have been merged in the KP police and remaining 7000 personnel would soon join the force.

He said that to improve their performance, the police department was scheduled to start train­ing from March 15 but it got delayed due to the corona pandemic in the country.

He said that it was the sacrifices of security forc­es which brought peace in tribal districts and now this role will play by the KP police to ensure peace in these areas.

He said that the pro­vincial government will include police of merged districts in the martyrs quota and in this con­nection work is under­way while 9000 Special Forces of the restive ar­eas, who rendered great sacrifices, have been reg­ularized. He said that for the last four year no recruitment was made against the vacant posts of the martyred police personnel which would be ensured in this year.

He said that despite co­rona challenges, police are fully active against anti-social elements.

The KP IG said that transparency is being en­sured in police transfers and postings as this task have been assigned to a special committee with­in the department