Bahawalpur - On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramazan, the educational institutions of Bahawalpur Division on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob for the promotion of religious spirit among students and encouragement of their abilities, Online recitation competition and Naat recitation competition was organized in four categories under the auspices of Recitation and Naat Society of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Directorate of Student Affairs. Students sent videos of their recitation and Naat via email and WhatsApp.

A total of 26 videos were received in the category of Husne Qiraat for students in which Faizan Riaz of Arabic Department of Islamic University Bahawalpur won the first position, Gulfam Mohsin of Arabic Department won the second position and Muhammad Zeeshan Ayaz of Computer Engineering Department won the third position.

A total of 17 videos were received for the Husne Qiraat competition for female students.

In which Hafiza Maimuna Ashraf Faculty of Agriculture Islamia University won the first position, Hafiza Imam Fatima BHMS Jamia Islamia won the second position and Anusha Khan Glamz Institute of Education Bahawalpur won the third position.

Dr. Hafiz Zia-ur-Rehman, Associate Professor, Department of Islamic Studies, Dr. Hafiz Ahmad Ali, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic and Dr. Muhammad Imran, Assistant Professor, Department of Islamic Studies performed the duties of judges for both the categories.

A total of 44 videos were received for the Naat Khawani competition for students in which Abdul Manan Government Sadiq College of Commerce came first, while Sufyan Sarwar Faculty of Agriculture Islamia University came second and Muhammad Ahmed of Government SE College Bahawalpur came third. A total of 22 videos were received for the Naat Khawani competition for female students. Aqsa Khadim, a student of Faculty of Agriculture, Islamic University, Bahawalpur, bagged the first position, Ramsha Razzaq, a student, Department of Islamic Studies, Jamia Islamia, Bahawalpur, bagged the second position while Muqaddas Bilal, a student of Government Sadiq College, Women, Bahawalpur bagged the third position. Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Musarat Wajid, Assistant Professor, Department of Persian and Dr. Qazi Hussain Ahmad Madani, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic, Islamic University, Bahawalpur acted as judges for both the categories of Naat Khawani.

Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob congratulated the students who secured positions in the competition. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Advisor of Qiraat and Naat Society, Dr. Sajeela Kausar, Advisors, Dr. Qari Abdul Sattar, Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Media Society Advisor Dr. Shehzad Rana and all the officials of Qiraat and Naat Society appreciated the efforts. Videos of Qari and Naat Khan students who have won the position will be uploaded on the University YouTube channel.