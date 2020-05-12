PESHAWAR - As the government relaxed the lockdown, people swarmed the markets in the provincial capital Peshawar on Monday while the district administration arrested over 60 people, mostly traders, and also sealed around 20 major stores in Saddar and at University Road for violating the social distancing guidelines.
Crowds of people were seen in the markets, including garments shops, food and non-food items and others and the social distancing norm was not observed anywhere. Various roads in Peshawar also witnessed frequent traffic jams on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said that the administration, besides the arrests, also imposed Rs80,000 fine on traders.
The administration warned the traders of more action if the directives aimed to contain the contagion were not followed.
However, traders said that the administration was committing an injustice towards the trader community by arrests and fines.
“They are just imposing fines to fill the national kitty through this way,” said a trader union leader in Saddar.
Ilyas Bilour, head of the Businessmen Forum of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), told The Nation that the district administration is taking unjust measures.
“The traders suffered for two months under a complete lockdown, and now when they have resumed their businesses, how they can ask the customers not to enter their shops and stores,” said Ilyas Bilour.
He said that the district administration should depute own staff and policemen to ensure implementation of the anti-corona SOPs and also to allow a limited number of customers into big stores and markets to avoid overcrowding in such premises.
President of Peshawar traders union, Shahid Khan, also said that it is not possible to forbid such a large number of people to crowd markets.