ISLAMABAD - A Remembrance Day service was marked by the British High Commission here on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of First World War and to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in that conflict.

The service paid tribute to all those from the United Kingdom, Commonwealth countries and elsewhere who lost their lives during conflicts from World War I to the present day. The commemoration was attended by representatives of Pakistani armed forces, Commonwealth High Commissions, EU member states and other friends and allies. Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said: “It is a privilege to be able to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I with this ceremony. This is an important moment to remember those who laid down their lives in conflicts over the years. It is our duty to remember all those who fought to secure our future.” Celebrating Armistice Day in Pakistan, we remembered too the many soldiers from this part of the world who fought in the two World Wars, as well as the many sacrifices of recent years, he said.

It is indeed a part of the world where current day conflicts are very real. As we remember the fallen, I hope that we can also think of those who continue to serve – to protect us, our values and future generations, he said.