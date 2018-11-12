Share:

KARACHI - A seminar on gender discrimination and harassment at workplace was organised by the media students of course Gender Studies and their course in-charge Ms Tahira Tariq at Greenwich University Karachi Campus, on Sunday.

The objective of organising this seminar was to examine gender discrimination and harassment in society and at the workplace.

Ms Tahira Tariq informed media that nowadays the cases of gender discrimination and harassment are on rise and to get a clear picture of what’s going on at our workplaces; professionals from both genders working in different sectors were invited to discuss the issue.

Prominent speakers of the seminar were politician Ms Shermila Farooqi, famous actor and model Ms Nadia Hussain, advocate Nadeem Sheikh, Advocate Aleena Alavi and Sikander Mughal along with Faryal Shaikh representing the department of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for protection against harassment of women at work place.

Speakers were of the view that due to gender discrimination, females do not have the same opportunities as males have in education, careers, politics, and economic progress.

According to speakers unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature are all types of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment has a bad effect on an individual’s employment, interferes with an individual’s work performance or creates a threatening, hostile and offensive working environment.

Seminar was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, guests and prominent media.

Greenwich University is a private degree awarding university located in DHA Karachi. It has rich history of more than 30 years in academic excellence. It is recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) among the top ranking Universities of Pakistan and accredited across the world.