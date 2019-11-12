Share:

In Sheikhupura, a youth raped an orphan child, then strangled her to death and escaped the scene.

The police believe the accused climbed down a wall through the neighbor's house when the victim was alone at home. The victim was at the house of her brother.

There were signs of a violent struggle at the sight of the crime, and when the victim attempted to make noise to alert others, she was then strangled to death. The culprit fled the scene immediately after murdering the victim.

A case has been registered against the culprit on charges of rape and murder in the first degree.