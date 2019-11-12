Share:

LAHORE - The 3rd Aitcheson College Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 rolled into action here at the college premises on Sunday.

Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson inaugurated the championship in a colorful opening ceremony which was attended by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), officials of Aitchison College and tennis players and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik said that Aitchison College under the dynamic leadership of its principal has not only supporting Pakistan sports but also serving the community in the best possible way. “Using the international-level facility of Aitchison College is really a great honour for all the players, who came here from across the country to feature in the national event while the arrangements made by the organizers are excellent.

“I am really grateful to Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson for taking keen interest in promotion of tennis at grassroots level and I hope he will continue to support this beautiful game. He is also playing key role in promoting other sports in Pakistan, as the college has great honour to produce champions in many games. Such a huge participation of Aitchison College’s students from U-8 to U-18 categories is highly commendable. Hopefully, we will also get future tennis champions from this college,” Malik added.

On the opening day, the matches were conducted in U-18, U-16 and U-10 categories. In U-18, Tausheed Awais, Nalain Abbas, Parbat Kumar, Ifham Rana, Zain Ch, Abdul Hanan Khan, Ahtesham Arif, Hamza Ali Sajid, Faizan Fayyaz, Musa Haroon, Tayyab Amer, Sheehan Salim and Osama Khan emerged as winners.

The boys U-16 winners were Mahtir Muhammad, Tausheed Awais, Shahzaib Zahid, Abdul Hanan Khan, Arman Kamran, Raha and Bilal Asim while in U-10 category, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Abdullah Yousaf, Omer Jawad, Haniya Minhas, Bashir Alam and Zohaib Afzal Mailk were the victorious.