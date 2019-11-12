Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi has said environment be made a compulsory subject. He said this after being briefed by an environmental champion, Rizwan Mumtaz Ali. “New generation should take environment as one of compulsory subjects. PML-Q is the only political party which had not only taken practical measures to protect environment but also gave a policy to improve climate in Pakistan. “This fact has not only been acknowledged by the people here but also by the international institutions.” He appreciated environment champions.