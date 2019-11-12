Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commander of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Lieutenant General You Haitao yesterday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The two army officers discussed matters of mutual interest besides holding Army-to-Army Staff Talks, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Some notables of Tablighi Jamaat also met with the army chief on Monday and offered fateha for the victims of recent train fire incident, Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter statement.

The Army Chief offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the recovery of the injured, the military spokesman said in his statement.

Over 74 people were killed and dozens other injured when a blaze ignited by a cooking gas cylinder blast swept through the Rawalpindi-bound train near Rahim Yar Khan district on October 31, devastating completely three coaches of the train.

The cylinder was brought in by some passengers, said to be members of Tableeghi Jamaat. The majority of the victims also comprised those who were heading to Lahore to attend Raiwind Tablighi Ijtimaa.