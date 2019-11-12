Share:

Lahore - A petition was on Monday filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad for medical treatment.

The petitioner took the plea that Nawaz Sharif was accused of laundering money and is facing multiple corruption cases. Permitting Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad is discrimination against other ill inmates languishing in the country’s jails, the petition said.

“Nawaz Sharif is going out of the country as he wants to transfer his properties, made through laundered money, to his children who are settled abroad. He caused irreparable damage to the national exchequer,” the petitioner says.

The petitioner adds, “A money laundering case against Nawaz Sharif is pending at the Lahore High Court; therefore, the permission to travel abroad should be conditional to the LHC directives. He should be barred from leaving Pakistan until the court order.”