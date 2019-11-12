Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s wonder girl Mahoor Shehzad won the ladies singles title in the Yonex Sunrise Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament 2019 after defeating Iranian top seed Soraya Aghahajiaghe 2-1 in the final at Rodham Hall.

In the ladies singles final, the battle royal was witnessed between two top players, as Mahoor was enjoying overwhelming crowd support, who was urging her to display top game. Mahoor showed brilliance and command to take the first set 21-15. But after playing so well, she allowed too much room, space and respect to the top seed, who bounced back in style to win second set 21-16.

The well-contested third set saw both the girls involved in long rallies and were pushing each other to commit mistake. It was see-saw battle as it was 8-8, then 12-12, then 14-14, but after that, Mahoor started playing aggressive game, which left her opponent high and dry, as she didn’t have any answer to the pace and long reach of local girld, who took the third and decisive set 21-16, thus landed the title. Mahoor receives a glittering trophy along with $750 cash prize and crucial 2200 ranking points.

Mahoor, partnering Bushra Qayum, couldn’t complete the double delight, as she lost the ladies doubles final against Maldives sister’s duo of Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq/Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in straight sets, losing 21-17 and 21-13, while Thailand’s Saran Jamsri comfortably won the men’s singles title after outclassing Geoorges Julien Paul of Mauritius in the straight sets. Saran used powerful strokes and showed great skill and technique, which gave no chance to Paul in the entire match. Saran took the first set 21-14 and second 21-10 to land the title in front of pack-to-capacity crowd.

In the men’s doubles final, Thailand’s pair of Prad Tangsrirapeephan and Apichasit Teerawiwat had to dig very deep to claim the title, as they beat Nepali pair of Dipesh Dhami/Ratnajit Tamang, as they won the final 26-24, 21-14. In the mixed doubles final, Maldives Hussein Zayan Shaheed/Fatimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq beat Neapl’s Dipesh Dhami/Amita Giri in straight sets winning 21-16 and 21-19.