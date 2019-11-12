Share:

LAHORE - Special Medical Board , constituted for treatment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has again recommended his treatment abroad due to unavailability of certain tests in the country.

The board, headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, met twice on Sunday night and Monday, evaluated all available medical record for replying to the queries regarding diagnostics facilities the ex-PM needed but were not available in Pakistan. The board recommended Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad for sophisticated tests to ascertain the real cause of his ailment.

Dr Adnan Khan, physician of the ex-PM who was also member of the board, confirmed that the board had recommended Nawaz’s treatment abroad. He said that the similar decision has been made by the board of Sharif Medical City. He took to the twitter to convey the prevailing situation. “Combined opinion of larger high profile medical board formed consisting of all members from SIMS & SMC unanimously endorsed opinion that former PM Nawaz Sharif should travel abroad to a centre of excellence for definitive diagnosis and treatment. Any delay would compound the risk,” his tweet reads.

As PML-N supreme leader could not travel abroad on Monday due to presence of his name on exit control list, the family rescheduled his flight for Tuesday (today). The federal cabinet is likely to take up the matter on Tuesday (today) to decide on sending Nawaz Sharif abroad after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directed federal government to decide at own.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif had been completely looked after during his stay at Services Hospital.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, she said that the board shared all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif with his physician. She said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition was being informed to the media regularly. She informed that Nawaz Sharif’s disease was diagnosed timely and treatment started immediately. She said that leading hematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi was called from Karachi for helping treatment.

On the instructions of Dr Tahir Shamsi, she informed, Nawaz Sharif was given steroids. “Sugar level of Nawaz Sharif was never controlled and for this reason the dose of insulin had to be increased,” she stated, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s kidneys were also affected due to uncontrolled sugar and related complications.

She informe d that Nawaz Sharif had been admitted in hospital willingly for three days after getting bail and wanted to leave the hospital along with Maryam Nawaz. She informed that many complications arose during making up deficiencies of platelets count. Doctors took special care of his health that was in critical state. She said the ex-PM was also provided with emergency ambulance 24 hours during his imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat Jail as well as during when he was under custody of NAB. “No one can guarantee complete health to any human being except by the blessings of Allah Almighty,” she added.