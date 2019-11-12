Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed on Monday that the condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is critical, saying the government did not create any hurdle to prevent him from going abroad for treatment.

“Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for treatment as his condition is critical. We pray that he may get well soon, return to the country and resume politics,” he added while talking to the media here at Ansaar Colony.

Mr Qureshi was of the opinion that Bilawal Bhutto should give solid evidence of ailment of his father Asif Ali Zardari instead of lamenting. “We’ll review the matter seriously,” he declared.

The FM condemned the verdict of Indian Supreme Court on Babri Masjid case and said that the decision was a full of contradictions and against the spirit of justice. He added that the decision was announced on the day when Pakistan opened Kartarpur corridor. “On one hand we gave a goodwill gesture by opening the Corridor while on the other hand the lives of minorities have been made difficult in India,” he maintained. He said that Pakistan would extend thanks to Modi if he lifted curfew from Kashmir and abolish black laws. He pointed out that Kashmir was under curfew for the last 97 days while internet service was suspended in Aligarh. He said that India violated human rights with the help of black laws. “Now it’s no more the India of Gandhi or Nehru rather the India of RSS is taking birth,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, speaking at an Eid Milad function, he said that the day of 12th of Rabiul Awal is a sacred day and the Muslims world over celebrated it. He said that we could achieve success in both hereafter and thereafter lives besides uprooting terrorism and extremism by acting upon the directions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

EID MILADUN NABI CELEBRATED

The citizens celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) with religious fervour in entire South Punjab region on Sunday. Holding green flags and waving buntings, the faithful brought out processions in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Layyah, Mailsi, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur areas and marched on the roads.