ISLAMABAD - Former WBC champion Amir King Khan looks highly disgusted and upset as his academy boxer, Usman Wazir, refused to fight against low-ranked boxer Eduardo de la Torre. Talking to The Nation from England, Amir said: “I have been spending huge amount on Usman Wazir and others and also planning to take more Pak boxers abroad for international bouts to help the country produce international champions. But I am surprised that Usman arrived in the UAE as per schedule, but instead of starting training and focusing on his fight, he simply backed off from fulfilling his promise and the agreement. Now after this, I have to face huge embarrassment and financial loss.” The British boxer said, “I told Usman that Eduardo was no match to him and he could easily win the bout, but he refused to fight and I had to arrange another low-ranked boxer and asked Usman to fight against him, but he once again disappointed me, saying he wants to go back to Pakistan. “I have spent millions of rupees to establish Amir Khan Boxing Academy in Islamabad. I visited Karachi and other parts of the country to hunt fresh talent and appointed top coaches at the AKBA in Islamabad. I never did that for personal glory and seeking favours, rather I just want to produce boxing champions for the country,” he added. Amir said, “Usman is a boxer and he needs to step up and should be ready to fight his opponent. His ambitions are to become youth champion, by backing off from fights, he could never become a champion. This is why I like Muhammad Wasim, who has lion’s heart and never afraid of fighting any given opponent. He is fighting two time world champion and I expect Usman and others to have same courage.”

Usman Wazir claimed that his opponent was decided on October 28. “I contact my manager and told him that he should have informed me as it surprised me. I fight for the country’s prestige and I could have reconsidered my decision of fighting the same opponent, but when propaganda against me started, I had to use social media platform for my reply. Amir Khan is a professional boxer and I hope he will reconsider his decision and continue to help the boxers like me.”