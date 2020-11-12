Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz was an indication of their defeat in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In a tweet, he said these parties would now make hue and cry of rigging in the elections.

He said only those elections are fair for these parties in which they secure victories.

The Information Minister said such meetings cannot brighten the bleak future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.