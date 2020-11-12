Share:

Peshawar - Five students of a private college in district Charsadda have reportedly contracted coronavirus after which the college has been closed for one week.

The infected students had participated in a sports gala of the private colleges few days ago. It has created concerns among other students who attended the event. The samples of students of Galaxy Model College, Charsadda, were taken and five tests came positive.

Sources said that despite the fact that corona-like symptoms appeared in some students, many students participated in different sports events at the sports gala at Abdul Wali Khan University Sports Complex. Now it is feared that the virus might have spread to the students of other colleges as well.

The second wave of coronavirus has already started in Pakistan and the places of public gatherings, particularly educational institutions, are considered more vulnerable. From mid-September till November 8, more than a thousand coronavirus cases were reported in the educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a summary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, as many as 90,283 tests were carried out in educational institutions during this period and 1,249 test results came back as positive. Results of 7,820 tests are awaited.

According to latest data of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, 231 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 41,103. Four new deaths were reported during last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,279.