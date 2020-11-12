Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former MPA Rizwan Gill over corruption charges. According to ACE authorities on Wednesday, Regional Director Anti-corruption Sargodha, Muhammad Khalid Masood received a complaint from Shama Firdous w/o Muhammad Asif that ex-MPA Rizwan Gill and Tabraiz Gill transferred her 11 kanal and 12 marlas land in their name through forgery with the connivance of Sub-Registrar of Revenue department. She pleaded for legal action against the fraudsters. To it, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha after inquiry ordered registration of case against the accused. During interrogation, the accused failed to prove their innocence. On the direction of Director ACE, Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with special raiding team of ACE conducted raid and arrested the accused Rizwan Gill, whereas raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Six Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

‘Rizwan Gill, Tabraiz Gill transferred 11 kanal & 12 marlas illegally land in their name through forgery’

FESCO Task Force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering. Police source said on Wednesday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Tiwana Park, Kaliyar town, Dhoodha and caught six persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines. They were-- Sarfraz, Mukhtiar Ali, Khizar Hayat, Shaukat and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities police registered separate cases against them.

22 criminals arrested,

weapons recovered

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders. A police spokesman said the police arrested 12 drug traffickers and recovered 10.740 kilograms hashish and 209 liters of liquor from their possession. The police also arrested seven illicit weapon holders and recovered five Kalashnikovs, five pistols and one revolver.