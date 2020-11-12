Share:

HYDERABAD-One more patient has died of COVID-19 the other day, taking the tally to 94 while 47 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad district.

According to official figures released by the district administration late Tuesday night, 47, out of 569 samples taken from different areas, tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As many as 432 active cases are registered in the district of them 15 are under treatment in different hospitals including civil hospital, while 417 are isolated at their homes, report said. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the district had reached to 5,745, majority of them 5,219 had defeated the contagion, while 94 had succumbed to the virus, it added.

The district administration and health authorities had also identified hotspot areas where the number of COVID-19 cases was high and smart lockdown was imposed in the month of June, 2020, the report said, adding that the daily positivity rate dropped from 38% to 2% in August 2020.

Four samples taking booths are given by the Deputy Commissioner at sentinel sites for safety of health care workers

Health authorities also urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further during coming winter season.