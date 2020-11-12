Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets were discussed,” says the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, COAS on this occasion said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.