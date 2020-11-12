Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 34 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 349,992. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,055.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,808 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 152,072 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 108,221 in Punjab, 41,258 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,765 in Islamabad, 16,226 in Balochistan, 5,041 in Azad Kashmir and 4,409 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,704 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,438 in Punjab, 1,302 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 248 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 116 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,810,182 coronavirus tests and 36,686 in last 24 hours. 320,849 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,164 patients are in critical condition