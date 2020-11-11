Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and World Bank on Wednesday have discussed a range of initiatives being undertaken in various areas, including energy, debt management, GST harmonisation and strengthening financial management. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division with Country Director WB Mr. Najy Benhassine, Ms. Melinda Good, Operations Manager WB, Mr Rikard Liden, Lead Energy Specialist (joined through video conferencing) and Mr. Shabih participated from the World Bank while Mr. Tabish Gohar SAPM on Power, Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal Special Secretary Finance and Chairman FBR participated as government’s management team. While welcoming the Country Director, Advisor Finance outlined that the World Bank team has always been a source of support in pursuing Pakistan’s reform agenda and implementing various development projects for Pakistan. The Country Director thanked the Advisor for streamlining processes for the completion of various projects which are of bilateral interest. The Adviser and the World Bank discussed a range of initiatives being undertaken in various areas, including energy, debt management, GST harmonisation and strengthening financial management. The Country Director appreciated the efforts made by the govt on various fronts and offered all possible assistance in preparing an “Immunisation program against COVID-19” if the test results of the vaccines are successful and approved for administration.