KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the provincial authorities to furnish an action plan for controlling the population of stray dogs in Sindh.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a bench of the high court was hearing a petition seeking to control stray dogs’ population and ensure availability of free anti-rabies vaccines at public hospitals.

The Sindh government’s lawyer stated before the bench that a task force set up to implement the government’s stray dog control programme had started its work. Justice Mazhar reprimanded him for failing to present the action plan.

“We want results. Tell us whether stray dogs have stopped biting,” the judge said, addressing the counsel who, he said, makes usual statements every time he appears before the court. The court directed the government to present the action plan on December 2.

On November 10, a 12-year-old boy had died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Hala city of Sindh’s Matiari district.

A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.