ISLAMABAD-Halsey toyed with her social media followers again as she unveiled a striking new dye job. The singer, 26, showed off her buzz cut that had been sprayed green and blue and winked in her latest selfie. It was quite a day for Halsey whose first book of poetry was officially published. I Would Leave Me If I Could is a collection of poems about, she explained, ‘things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome.’ She shared: ‘I love being a weird pop star. But I’ll always be a writer first and foremost.’ She posted images to her Instagram from inside a book store as she and a couple of pals held up copies of the poetry book. Earlier in the day, before her colorful makeover, Halsey was spotted out and about in LA. The hit-maker was dressed down in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweats and wore a black cloth face mask.