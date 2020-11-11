Share:

LAHORE-WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Sui Southern, Mari Petroleum (MP) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday earned victories in the matches of the ongoing 66th edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi. According to information made available here, WAPDA beat Pakistan Army 4-3 in the first match. For WAPDA, Aleem Bilal scored two while Aleem Usman and Taswar Abbas scored one goal each. Wasim Akram, M Farhan and Ali Haider scored one goal each for Army. In the second match, NBP outclassed Port Qasim 8-1. For NBP, Arsalan Qadir and Bilal Qadir struck two while Shaan Irshad, Faizan, M Dilbar and Abu Bakar hit one apiece. Sami scored the only goal for Port Qasim. Sui Southern routed Navy 4-0 in the third match. Mubashir Ali scored a brace while Ahmed Nadeem and Ghazanfar scored one each. In the fourth match, Mari Petroleum downed Police 6-1. For MP, Arbaaz Ahmed scored three while Abdul Rehman two and Umair Sattar one goal. The lone goal for Police was scored by Umair. PAF thumped Punjab 3-0 in the fifth match.