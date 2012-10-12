Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hasan has maintained that the politicians who have been plundering national wealth are trying to hoodwink the nation under the guise of new accountability law. He said that the nation wanted strict accountability of corrupt politicians starting at least from 1980, as well as the recovery of plundered wealth from them. “The head of the Ehtesab Commission should be a senior judge of the Supreme Court who is appointed with consensus.”