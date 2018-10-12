Share:

SUKKUR - At least nine children died and two others were injured when the dilapidated wall of a house collapsed on Thursday, rescue sources said.

The wall made up of mud-stone located in Sukkur’s village Ghulam Rasool Sambhani of Saleh Pat suddenly came down.

As a result, 11 children aged between two to 12 years, playing near the scene were buried under the debris of which seven died on the spot while four others were seriously injured.

The rescue personnel could not reach the scene despite being informed timely after which the local people on self-help basis pulled out the bodies from the rubble and shifted them to the hospital where two children succumbed to their wounds raising death toll to nine. The condition of the injured children was also stated to be serious.

The deceased included 7-year-old Ruksana d/o Sammu Biradri Shambani, 4-year-old Yaqoob s/o Sammu Biradri Shambani, 12 years old Guddi d/o Dawood Biradri Shambani, 12 years old Ruksana d/o Bilawal Biradri Shambani, 9-year-old Ghulam Akbar s/o Muhammed Laeeq Khan Biradri Shambani, 4-year-old Jalfat d/o Jawan Biradri Shambani, 6-year-old Manzooran d/o Ali Madad Biradri Shambani and 4-year-old Sitaran d/o Ali Madad Biradri Shambani.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident has sought the report.