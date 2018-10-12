Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of alleged illegal encroachment over the property belonging to Kalash tribe. The notice was taken on an application of the Kalash tribesmen that they are living in their area from medieval times and having population of about 300 persons, said a press release. They are in occupation of a common pasture and some lands, the notice said. One Maqsoodul Mulk wants to snatch this land from them as they have already filed a petition before Peshawar High Court in this regard but still the threats persist, the notice added.–APP

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the matter in the Court on 17.10.2018 with notice to Advocate General Islamabad, Chief Secretary KPK, IGP, KPK and Deputy Commissioner Chitral to appear before Court.