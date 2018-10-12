Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has urged upon the women and girls of Lyari area to identify them to raise voice against any violence and tyranny against women.

This she observed while addressing a ceremony held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Lyari University Auditorium in connection with International Girls Child’s Rights Day which is being organised by the Women Development Department Sindh here on Thursday.

Shehla asked the women of Lyaris to play role in every field especially in education and come forward to protect women from violence. She said that development of country is only possible through the economic development of women. Government keeping in view issues of women has reactivated helpline 1094 to get prompt results regarding the violence and injustice with the women.

MPA from Lyari Shazia Kareem Sanghar, Chairperson Sindh Commission on Women Status Nuzhat Shireeen, renowned poets Seema Ghazal during their speeches highlighted the various issues being face by women in current era. They said that Sindh Assembly has formulated a commission to empower women. They informed that commission is to explore the capabilities of girls and women of Lyari area especially and play its due role to uplift the standard of women residing in the locality and discourage the early age marriages.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Lyari University Akhtar Baloch also praised the role and working of the Women Development Department Sindh and Women Commission and said that it is the true picture of vision and mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that 1100 girls students out of 2300 were standing in the University which is the real change instead of slogan change.

He further said that local girls in the field of boxing, football etc were playing their due role in the society they showed respect dignity and real power of women through their strong character. Director women Development Mussarrat Jabeen, Dr Saira, Yunus Qambrani also spoke with relation to the International Girls Child Right Day.

At the end of the event Syeda Shehla Raza distributed Rs 10,000 each reward to students participating in sports team of university.