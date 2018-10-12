Share:

The Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has completed one year and it tackled over 168,000 emergencies in this period in Punjab. In this regard, the first anniversary of the MAS was organised at Rescue Headquarters, here on Thursday. Speaking at the cake-cutting ceremony, Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the staff of the ambulance service for providing exemplary services to the victims of emergencies. The response time has also improved significantly during the past one year as the Motorbike Ambulance Service provided effective response during traffic jams and in congested areas. The Motorbike Ambulance Service was launched on Oct 10, 2017 at divisional headquarters in the province.