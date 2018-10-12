Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thirsty reiterated Pakistan’s support for peace in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Head of United States Institute of Peace Stephen Headley here, Qureshi said a peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

Meanwhile yesterday, the 17th Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation started in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi flew to the city to represent Pakistan in the two-day meeting.

On the sidelines, Qureshi called on the Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda. The Foreign Mister congratulated the Tajik Prime Minister for the successful convening of the meeting in the beautiful City of Dushanbe.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern. Both sides agreed to strengthen and enhance cooperation in the area of trade and investments, said a foreign ministry statement.

Noting regular political and parliamentary exchanges, the Foreign Minister underlined the importance of closer economic and investment ties and reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, terming Tajikistan as a key partner in the region.

The two sides agreed that bilateral security and defence cooperation was developing satisfactorily. The two sides also noted the progress on CASA-1000 project and agreed on fast tracking its implementation.

The Foreign Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.