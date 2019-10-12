Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has Saturday fixed incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition in the Al-Azizia reference for hearing on October 29.

The IHC’s registrar office has issued a cause list according to which a two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will conduct the hearing.

It is pertinent here to mention that Nawaz Sharif had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against his sentence in the Al-Azizia case. In his miscellaneous plea, the erstwhile premier had requested the court to hear his stance over judge Arshad Malik’s affidavit.

The application further asked the court to make five persons – including the British expert who conducted forensic audit of the judge’s video – as court witnesses.

The IHC had summoned a written reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after issuing a notice over Nawaz Sharif’s plea. The former PM and Nasir Butt – a character involved in Arshad Malik’s video scandal – had filed miscellaneous petitions after the footage was made public.

Furthermore, attested copies of judge Arshad Malik’s affidavit and press release were provided to all parties of the case over the court’s directions.