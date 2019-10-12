Share:

SARGODHA - Police have smashed an inter-provincial gang involved killing of seven taxi drivers. After kill­ing them in robbery inci­dents, the suspects had thrown their dead bodies in Sarai Alamgir canal and other places of Punjab and KPK provinces. Sargodha police have resolved the riddle of receiving un­known dead bodies from canal waters, said District Police Officer Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera in a press conference at DPO office on Friday.

The DPO said that local police had met the chal­lenge to trace the miss­ing taxi drivers. For that purpose an investigation team had been formed comprising SDPO Akhtar Ali CIA incharge Za­far Iqbal and ASI Sarfraz Ahmed who traced the killers’ gang, he said.

The DPO said that ac­cused persons identified as ringleader Muhammad Zubair alias Zubaira and Muhammad Safeer alias Muneer had been held. Police recovered three ve­hicles cash and illicit arms from their possession.

The DPO said that ac­cused had booked driver Muneer for Mandi Bahau­din and threw his dead body into Sarai Alam­gir canal after snatch­ing his vehicle cash and cell phone. He said that taxi driver Saleem Raza of district Jhelum, driver Tasleem and Manzoor of Sargodha, driver Gulistan Khan, Umer Draz and Mu­hammad Mazhar included in the slain drivers. The DPO announced award and commendatory certifi­cates for the police team.