SARGODHA - Police have smashed an inter-provincial gang involved killing of seven taxi drivers. After killing them in robbery incidents, the suspects had thrown their dead bodies in Sarai Alamgir canal and other places of Punjab and KPK provinces. Sargodha police have resolved the riddle of receiving unknown dead bodies from canal waters, said District Police Officer Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera in a press conference at DPO office on Friday.
The DPO said that local police had met the challenge to trace the missing taxi drivers. For that purpose an investigation team had been formed comprising SDPO Akhtar Ali CIA incharge Zafar Iqbal and ASI Sarfraz Ahmed who traced the killers’ gang, he said.
The DPO said that accused persons identified as ringleader Muhammad Zubair alias Zubaira and Muhammad Safeer alias Muneer had been held. Police recovered three vehicles cash and illicit arms from their possession.
The DPO said that accused had booked driver Muneer for Mandi Bahaudin and threw his dead body into Sarai Alamgir canal after snatching his vehicle cash and cell phone. He said that taxi driver Saleem Raza of district Jhelum, driver Tasleem and Manzoor of Sargodha, driver Gulistan Khan, Umer Draz and Muhammad Mazhar included in the slain drivers. The DPO announced award and commendatory certificates for the police team.