Share:

LAHORE - Haniya Minhas and Ameer Mazari breezed into the finals of the PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday. In the u-10 semifinals, Haniya Minhas played superb tennis against Ismail Aftab and outclassed him 8-0. She was in sublime form and played some outstanding shorts from baseline and kept his opponent under enormous pressure to fully dominate him and win the semifinal encounter in great style. In the second semifinal, Ameer Mazari once again dominated his rival stylish and promising young talent Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-2. Ameer, much experienced than his young opponent, didn’t allow Zohaib to play freely and utilized his wide experience to overcome spirited Zohaib 8-2. Earlier in u-10 quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari thrashed Xeerak Mustafa 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik outlasted Harris Bajwa 8-0, Ismail Aftab toppled Zohaib Chohan 8-0 and Haniya Minhas thumped Omer Jawad 8-2. The final will take place today (Saturday) here at PLTA courts at 3:30pm. Director Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be chief guest and he along with PLTA President Dr Raheel Siddique, Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Vice President Afzal Shareef and Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), will distribute medals and prizes amongst the position holders. All the participants will be awarded certificates whereas position holder players in u-6, u-8, u-10 will be awarded medals and certificates of distinction.