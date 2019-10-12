Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan annexed the boys’ doubles title of the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championship 2019, after thrashing Korean pair of Dong Hwan KIM/Min-Joon KIM in straight sets in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday.

Turkish and Russian girls combined to annex girls’ doubles title by defeating Iranian pair in one-sided final. It was wonderful day for Pakistan tennis as young guns Huzaifa and Shoaib displayed world class tennis and completely outclassed experienced Korean duo of Dong Hwan KIM/Min-Joon KIM in 6-3, 6-4.

The first set started on a highly note as both pairs managed to hold onto their respective serves and went on to level the score at 3-3. Huzaifa held his own serve and then broke the eighth game of Min Joon and built up 5-3 lead. Shoaib then held his serve and won the first set 6-3.

The second set also started in same fashion as both pairs held their serves till eighth game as the score was 4-4. Shaoib/Huzaifa managed to break ninth game of the Korean pair and then Huzaifa served brilliantly to win the second set 6-4. The final lasted for 1 hour and 5 minutes. Husnain Mehmood officiated the final.

In the girls’ doubles final, top seed pair of Aysegul Mert (TUR) and Arina Valitova (RUS) routed Iranian duo of Khanloo Mahta/Safi Meshkatolzahra. The final never lived up to expectations, as top seeds were too hot to handle for the losers. Ayesgul and Valitova built up the winning lead of 3-0 in the first set by breaking the second and sixth games and won the first set 6-2.

The top seed pair applied same pressure and stroked number of winners from the base line and their opponent committed loads of mistakes at crucial moments, as they won the second set 6-3 by breaking sixth game of opponent. The final lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes, which was officiated by Asif Ali. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan along with Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Tariq Mehmood extended their heartfelt felicitations to Huzaifa and Shoaib for their title triumph and hoped that they will continue to repeat such performances in future too. They promised to provide more opportunities to youngsters both at national and international stage and conduct more ITF tournaments in Pakistan.

Both the presidents also lauded the efforts of the NTC coaching team for imparting professional coaching and training. They further congratulated the parents of the players for their personal interest and support to the National Training Centre. Salim Saifullah said with the enhanced efforts of the PTF, he is confident that the same winning spree will continue in future and they identified lot of potential in Huzaifa, Shoaib and some other junior players.

The boys’ singles final between Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Dong Hwan KIM will be played today (Saturday) at 2:30pm, whereas girls singles final between top seed Turkish girl Aysegul Mert and second seed Russian girl Arina Valitova will take place in the morning session at 10:30am.