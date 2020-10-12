Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar inaugurated another ISO-certified Model Police Station namely Haji Pura Police Station in the city on Sunday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara and District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, SCCI president stressed the need for people’s cooperation with police in order to promote effective policing in the society besides ensuring early provision of justice to the oppressed and needy people as well.

He said that so far four police stations in the district had been made Modern Police Stations, certified by ISO.

NA deputy speaker visits industrial units in Sialkot

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday visited several leading industrial units here and witnessed the manufacturing of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He also witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans as well. He said that there was no doubt that Sialkot’s industrialists had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets by exporting their diverse traditional and non-traditional products.

Qasim Khan Suri highly praised the pivotal being played by the city’s exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2.5 billion annually. Earlier, the deputy speaker visited the residence of Chaudhry Ehsanullah over his death anniversary at Jang Mor-Chaprar near Sialkot and offered condolences.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.