SARGODHA - More than 648,650 children under five years of age will be administered drops in Sargodha district during the anti-polio drive set to begin on October 26th.

This was told in a meeting held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh in the chair. The meeting was told that 1,739 teams had been constituted for the purpose, which included 1,460 mobile teams, 198 fixed teams, 14 roaming and 67 transit teams.

It was further told that in order to make the campaign successful, 3,784 field personnel from the health and other departments will go door to door in 167 union councils of the district.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to 28, whereas, October 29 and 30 are reserved days for the children who had been left out in the previous campaigns.

The DC directed the polio staff to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

The meeting was attended by ADCG Bilal Feroze, CEO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, ACs of all tehsils and officers concerned.

Police, other LEAs conduct door-to-door search operation

The district police and other law-enforcing agencies (LEAs) on Sunday conducted a door-to-door search operation in the Saddar police station areas.

Personnel of police, Elite Force and other law-enforcing agencies went door-to-door in Chak 142 SB and its adjoining areas, checked 25 houses and asked 40 persons about their personal and family details.

A spokesman for the police said the search operations were being regularly conducted in different areas of the district to ensure law and order situation.