Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has expressed concerns over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

According to officials, the coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 666 more people over the past 24 hours. The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 303,458. There are now 8,904 active cases in the country. In a tweet on Sunday, the minister said that during the previous six weeks, the average positivity ratio of Covid was less than 2 percent, however, during the outgoing week, the positivity rate went above 2 percent. He said the government has started imposing smart lockdown again to contain spread of the pandemic.

666 more cases emerge with 12 deaths

He, however, said success against the virus was not possible without cooperation of the people.

Asad Umar said in order to avoid the increase in Coronavirus cases in the country, the government has already imposed mini smart lockdown in Islamabad, Karachi, and Azad Kashmir. He said the administration has also been directed to ensure protective measures across the country.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the government in containing the pandemic as success is not possible without the masses’ cooperation.