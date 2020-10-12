Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto were the role models for the Pakistani girls.

In his message on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child being observed today (October 12) around the world under the aegis of the United Nations, Bilawal said that nations investing in the future of their girl child were not only earning pride for their generations but strengthening the foundation of peaceful, coherent and progressive societies besides inspiring the less fortunate counterparts in the world.

Separately, Bilawal said that incompetent federal government had become a burden on the country and masses and the economy hence it should step down before the public ire kicks this dispensation into the dustbin of the history.

Presiding over a meeting of Party’s Karachi Coordination Committee at Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that Pakistan Democratic Movement rally on the occasion of anniversary of Shuhda-e-Karsaz in Karachi would be a referendum against the puppet regime from the country’s commercial capital on October 18.

“The regime imposed on the people through stolen mandate has destroyed everything in the country and people have gone fed up with its anti-people policies of promoting unemployment, inflation, diplomatic isolation and economic assassination of Pakistan,” he added.

He said the federal government had no roots among people and it had been selected to demolish and discredit the country and discourage meritocracy in every field.

Bilawal asked the KCC to facilitate people of Karachi to reach venue of the public meeting without any hindrances and organize the Party’s and other democratic workers of PDM for better arrangements of the mammoth gathering.

The KCC Coordinator Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, Qadir Patel, Lal Bux Bhutto, Najmi Alam, Sajid Jokhio, Khalid Lateef, Ghulam Mohammed Samoon and others were present at the meeting.