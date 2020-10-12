Share:

Islamabad- The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday resume hearing in a petition of a journalist Arshad Sulehri who approached the court against the alleged harassment of its Cyber Crime Wing. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition of Sulehri who moved the court through his counsel Muhammad Sajid Khan Tanoli. Previously, the IHC bench Thursday had issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and directed the respondents FIA and its Cyber Crime Wing to submit reply in this matter. “The officer who has been entrusted inquiry of the case is directed to appear on the next date fixed and explain under what authority of law the undated notice was issued followed by raiding the house the petitioner as has been alleged,” said the court order. The IHC Chief Justice noted, “The officer shall also explain why the alleged commission and omission on part of the petitioner were not disclosed in the undated notice.” The bench also barred the authority from taking any adverse action against the petitioner till the next date of hearing. In the petition, Sulehri alleged that the FIA and its Cyber Crime Wing are harassing him since the past few days. He contended that the petitioner is physically challenged person and is engaged in the profession of journalism. The petitioner asserted that because of opinions and views expressed by the petitioner on social media, he is being harassed by the respondents.