ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Senator Rehman Malik on Sunday said that India had become a hub of terrorism.

Senator Malik, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said India had put the whole of South Asia in danger.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that 44 Indian banks had been flagged in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports filed by US banks with the watchdog agency, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and yet the Financial Action Task Force was reluctant to take any action against India.

The PPP leader said that Pakistan was named in grey list for the only suspicious transaction while India was given free hand despite its involvement in terror financing and money laundering.

Malik said that none but the Indian Express had reported it for the first time. The former Interior Minister said that he had written two letters to FATF President with all evidences to take action against India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being involved in terror financing.

He urged the UN, US and FATF to take notice of 44 Indian banks figured in Suspicious Activity Reports linked to over 2,000 transactions valued at over $1 billion between 2011 and 2017.

Senator Malik said that back in 2015 on September 18, in a talk show on a private TV channel on the day of terrorists attack on Pakistan Air Force base in Badaber, Peshawar, he was the first who had unearthed the nexus between RSS and Daesh duly financed, supported and trained by RAW but unfortunately, his critics refuted and ridiculed him.

He said that in his books and articles, he had revealed that in 2014, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had visited Iraq and had met with Daesh head to create working relationships with Daesh. He revealed that the visit of Ajit Doval had strengthened terrorism network of RSS by blending the militancy and skills of Daesh.

He said that he in his three books had detailed discussion that how India had strengthened its terrorism network of RSS by blending the militancy and skills of Daesh.

He stressed that India had become a proper hub of Daesh to be used against Pakistan, China and other neighbouring countries. He said the American magazine ‘Foreign Policy’ in its article “Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State” on October 8, 2020, had confirmed his earlier findings and disclosures about the stronghold of Daesh in India.

Malik said The Economic Times in its publication dated July 26, 2020 had reported that the UN had shown graver concerns on the increasing footprint of ISIS in India and the ISIS web was spreading at an alarming pace.

He said that UN report on terrorism had warned that there were a significant number of ISIS terrorists in two states of India, namely Kerala and Karnataka. He said that India had a covert plan to continue proxy wars through Daesh in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China as terrorists from China are being trained by RAW in five different places currently.

The Senator said that the recent wave of sectarian hatred was a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW to weaken Pakistan. “Religious hatred is not acceptable in any case and we need to understand the illicit motives of our enemies.” Malik said with unity, love, and interfaith harmony, the nation can defeat its enemies wanting to divide it into sects.

He said India was already using Daesh and RAW in Balochistan, KPK and other parts of Pakistan to destabilize Pakistan through proxy wars and Daesh activities by infiltrating its agents in Pakistan to commit terrorism against specific targets.

“They are attempting to undermine the Pakistan Army by propagating in Indian media and other like-minded media houses hired for this purpose. “They want to sabotage peace in Pakistan by acts of terrorism against the political elite of Pakistan in the coming months and create massive anti-Pakistan propaganda and lobbying against Pakistan with the purpose to keep Pakistan under pressure by FATF and other international forum,” he added.

Senator Malik said that in any democratic country, protest was the democratic right of the opposition and it was the responsibility of the government to provide full security to the protesters.

He said the government should shun away ego and in the larger interest of the country should sit with opposition to defuse the ongoing political deadlock. He said that he would like to advise the opposition parties to also include inflation in their agenda as the price hike had made the common man’s life miserable.

Senator Malik said: “I have been told by many government employees and labourers that they are feeding their children only two or one time meals a day as they cannot afford to feed them properly.” He said such a miserable condition had created a chaotic situation in the country and push the people to come on the roads.

He said he would continue to expose Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s terrorism and brutalities in occupied Kashmir on every forum and against Indian Muslims.

He said that this is the right time for us to expose Indian money laundering and terror financing as its 44 banks are identified for suspicious transactions.